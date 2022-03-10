Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “I loved Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. They played with grace and there is no doubt that the show gives a lot of fame - Soundarya Sharma

Soundarya Sharma will be entering the show as a contestant and Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she would do if she lost her patience and showed her anger on the show and revealed her favorite contestant in the past seasons.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 11:00
SAUNDAHRYA SHARMA

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

 Soundarya Sharma is a famous actress and soon she will be beginning her journey in the Bigg Boss house and the actress is excited about it.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Karishma Tanna talks about making her OTT debut

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she would do if she lost her patience and showed her anger on the show and revealed her favorite contestant in the past seasons.

Have you watched the previous season?  If yes! Then who has been your favorite contestant and why?

I haven’t seen the previous season, but I have seen some glimpses and for me Gauahar Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill were very real.  People get a lot of love.

Bigg Boss is a tough place to live in where at times people lose patience and anger is something which is difficult to control. In such circumstances how would you handle yourself?

I am very composed. I can get aggressive too, depending on how the other person behaves. I am a people  oriented person where I can solve people’s problems so I don’t know how I can solve my problems; I am going through the flow.

It's your first reality show. What are the feelings and expectations that you have?

I am thrilled, excited and nervous to begin this journey.  I have no expectations from the show I am studying and I am so hardworking.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 
( ALSO READ : Must read! Have a look at the love affairs of actress Karishma Tanna

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Prakruti Mishra Karishma Sawan Suriya Mishra Karan Kundrra Hina Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/03/2022 - 11:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
What! Amitabh Bachchan announces a ‘special price’ for his upcoming film ‘Goodbye’
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan can even today give the young actors a run for their money. The veteran...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Upcoming Drama! Agastya takes care of Banni, Yuvaan ready to sacrifice his love
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
MINDBLOWING! Is Shivangi Joshi trying to break her sanskaari bahu image after exiting Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata with her drastic transformation?
MUMBAI : Shivangi Joshi is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' hit drama series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.The...
Banni Chow Home Delivery - Oh No! Agastya Blames Yuvan for Being a Careless Husband
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
EXCLUSIVE! “I really liked Siddharth Shukla in the 13th season. He always stood his ground and never played dirty.”- says Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam
MUMBAI:  Archana Gautam is an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018....
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'