Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “I loved Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. They played with grace and there is no doubt that the show gives a lot of fame - Soundarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

Soundarya Sharma is a famous actress and soon she will be beginning her journey in the Bigg Boss house and the actress is excited about it.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she would do if she lost her patience and showed her anger on the show and revealed her favorite contestant in the past seasons.

Have you watched the previous season? If yes! Then who has been your favorite contestant and why?

I haven’t seen the previous season, but I have seen some glimpses and for me Gauahar Khan, and Shehnaaz Gill were very real. People get a lot of love.

Bigg Boss is a tough place to live in where at times people lose patience and anger is something which is difficult to control. In such circumstances how would you handle yourself?

I am very composed. I can get aggressive too, depending on how the other person behaves. I am a people oriented person where I can solve people’s problems so I don’t know how I can solve my problems; I am going through the flow.

It's your first reality show. What are the feelings and expectations that you have?

I am thrilled, excited and nervous to begin this journey. I have no expectations from the show I am studying and I am so hardworking.

