Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I never wanted to meet Tina Dutta ever in my life, but whatever grudges I had for her, I have left it in the Bigg Boss house; but don’t want to keep any connection with her” - Sreejita De

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, but unfortunately, after she entered the show as a wild card entry, she was eliminated during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what bond she shares with Tina, and why she wasn’t successful in breaking the ‘mandali’ group.

You had gone in the house to break the ‘mandali’ group and bring out Tina’s reality. You were successful in the latter one, but you couldn’t break the ‘mandali’ group. What do you have to say about it?

I only wanted to break the group as no one is playing an individual game over there. I had a great bond with Nimrit and I liked her, but when I re-entered the house, it was difficult to get that friendship back as she wasn’t playing a solo game. Shiv is really good and he is playing the game well, but he should have a solo journey and not be biased in the game.

In the end, what happened; Abdu left the house alone and even if Shiv or Priyanka wins the show, they will take the trophy home alone at the end. This is an individual game, and that’s why I wanted to get Nimrit and Shiv out of the group.

We saw how Nimrit was okay with giving away the trophy to Shiv and she had no problems with it.

That’s what I am saying. Everyone just goes with the flow and follows the other contestants in the show; they don’t play the game solo. Even in tasks, when they have to nominate, they would give silly reasons just to follow the other; which is so wrong. Even Priyanka and I are close friends, but we never influenced anyone or targeted anyone. It's high time that Nimrit should play her game solo. Even her father had come and explained the same thing.

How is your bond with Tina Dutta?

I don’t want to meet her ever in my life. The problems and bad feelings that I had for her in these three years, I have left it behind in the Bigg Boss house. I have no grudges, and I think we hung out together in the house because we weren’t part of the ‘mandali’ group. Hence when I used to talk to Priyanka, she also used to come and join in. But I would never want to see her again.

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De played the game well in these two weeks, but unfortunately, she was eliminated from the show.

