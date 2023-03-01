Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week of my entry and I was clueless about Sajid Khan teasing me with Sumbul” - Vikkas Manaktala

Vikkas was eliminated from the show during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his fight with Archana, and he revealed whom he had a great bond with.
MUMBAI:Vikkas Manaktala is a well-known television star, who was recently grabbing the headlines for his stint in Bigg Boss.

He was mainly known for his fight with Archana, which had gone to another level the previous week.

Unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show last weekend, and he said goodbye to the show as he received fewer votes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about his fight with Archana, and he revealed whom he had a great bond with.

How has your journey been in the house?

I am surprised by the love and attention I have received from the fans. I have played the game with truthfulness and a clean heart. Although it was short, it has received a lot of love and affection. Feeling truly blessed!

What do you have to say about the fight with Archana as a notice had been sent to you for targeting her caste?

I need to clarify that my sentence has been misunderstood, and I want to clarify this. I want to say this with a lot of respect that this sentence was said in the heat of the moment, and I immediately clarified my statement. I meant to say “Neech Souch”, which means when someone has evil thinking for others. I apologise from my heart if any sentiments were hurt, I had no intention to do so. If one will remember when Archana had cursed me, I didn’t say anything and kept quiet as I didn’t want to fall down to that level.

Who did you share the best bond with?

Ankit Gupta. Although he was evicted one week after I entered, I shared a great bond with him.

What do you have to say about Sajid Khan pairing you with Sumbul?

I didn’t know he was paring me with her. Since I was clueless, I didn’t know what to say.

What do you have to say about Tina and Shalin’s relationship?

I have nothing to say. Since Tina and Shalin themselves don’t know what relation they share with each other, then what’s the use of saying.
Well, there is no doubt that Vikkas played well in such a short span of time and did give content to the show.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


