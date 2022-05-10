Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.



The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.



Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.



The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.



The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.



Sumbul is quite active on her social media account where she keeps sharing posts and gives the fans glimpses of her whereabouts.



These days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.



Now, before entering the house, Tellychakkar had got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would want Fahmaan to come during the family week and who is her favourite contestant from the past season.



Gautam Vij is someone you know from the outside how would the equation will be inside the house?

I know him because we shot Ravivaar with Star Parivaar together and he was the lead on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, though haven’t interacted with him personally. But, I am sure while living under one roof, we will communicate and have a great bond.



During the family week would you want Fahmaan Khan to come and meet you and what advice he gave you before entering the house?



I don’t mind if he comes, as his mother has already said that we are brother and sister. So, its fine if he comes during the family week and the advice he gave me was to be myself and not pretend to be someone else and that’s the same advice my father gave me.



Have you seen the previous seasons, and if “Yes”, then who has been your favourite?



I have seen bits and pieces of the show from season 4, Season 13, and Season 15 and my favourite contestant has been Dolly Bindra as the confidence she had while playing the game is something I would want to have and the way she used to give back and stand for the right is something I would want to follow.



Well, there is no doubt that the audiences are excited to see Sumbul on the show and would get to see a different side of her.



