Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan to participate in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers have already begun to approach celebrities. The latest name to join is Fahmaan Khan.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported earlier, Fahmaan’s character in the show Imlie is coming to an end and since then the makers of Bigg Boss have been trying to bring him on board.

As per sources, the makers of the show have approached Fahmaan to be a part of the show and the talks are on between him and the makers, since his role will be ending in the serial anytime soon, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, if things fall in place, the fans would be excited to see Fahmaan in his first reality show.

The show is all set to go – on air from the 2nd of October and the new promo of the show is out where Salman Khan gives a hint that Bigg Boss too will be playing the game!

Do you want to see Fahmaan in the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

