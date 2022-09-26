Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Chandani Sharma and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig are the two confirmed contestants of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

The channel has released two contestants of the show where a whose face was hidden with a mask but clearly, the fans have guessed the names right.

The two contestants that were revealed and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress Chandani Sharma and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig.

In Gautam Vig’s video, the actor also mentions that his favourite Bigg Boss contestants are Asim, Late actor Siddarth Shukla and Hina Khan.

Whereas in Chandani’s video it's easily seen its the actress and the fans are sure that these two contestants are confirmed for the show.

This would be Gautam and Chandani’s first reality show and their fans are excited to see them in a new avatar.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

