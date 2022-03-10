Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “It will be a challenge to stay away from my family but since I stayed in a hostel and never saw them that often, things would be a little easy for me” - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni- because of which she had become a household name.

The actress has a massive fan following and once the show went off air the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now the actress is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house where she would be playing the game and the fans would get to see a different side to her.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her expectation of doing the reality show and how she would cope with the challenge of staying away from her family.

It's your first reality show. What are the feelings and expectations that you have?

Honesty, the expectation is zero as when you go without expectation the world and life will surprise you, so the expectation is zero. Yes I am excited and nervous at the same time.

This time a little format has been changed, and this time Bigg Boss himself would be playing the game along with you so are you nervous about what would happen?

More than nervous I am excited as the format has changed as in Bigg Boss you don’t have any source of entertainment and no point of communication. Only limited people to speak to and it gets more fun. We will use our brain more and be involved as no one can predict anything, so I am pretty excited that this is happening in this season and am a part of it.

You are going to be away from your family for a long time, how are you going to cope up with that challenge?

My dad was in the army and there has been a time when I was away from one parent and then I lived in a hostel and was away from them. I didn’t see them often and it's an experience where one cannot be prepared and it is going to be difficult, as a family is a backbone. So I am surely going to miss that but at the end, work is also important.

Bigg Boss is known for surviving in the toughest circumstances like limited food, tough tasks, sometimes lack sleep. Any strategy you have that you would be following to survive in the house?

I don’t have a strategy as it's not a situation where you can predict and it's always easier to say I will do this I will do that but it doesn’t happen and I don’t know how I would tackle things, but I will make sure I will keep my strongest foot forward so that I will survive.

