As per sources, Karan Kundrra and Jannat Zubair will be gracing the show and for the first time Dharmendra would be entering the house.
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra and Jannat Zubair to grace the show alongside Salman Khan; Dharmendra to enter the house

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

 The “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan comes on the show and gives an insight into how the contestants have performed and who was right and wrong.

 In the last “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode we have seen how Salman lashed out at MC Stan and Shalin for abusing each other and he also picked on Priyanka for always thinking that she is right.

We also saw how Ankit finally said goodbye to the show as he was voted out by the housemates.

 We had reported earlier, Dharmendar, Rajiv Adatia and Krusha Abhishek will be gracing the show.

As per sources, Karan Kundrra and Jannat Zubair will be gracing the show.

They would be having some fun sessions with Salman Khan and also would interact with the contestants.

They would be entering the house and would be interacting with the contestants where fun tasks would be done with them.

For the first time Dharmendra will be entering the house along with Salman Khan and will be partying with them during the New Years eve.

Salman will also announce who would be eliminated this coming weekend and one of the contestants would say goodbye to the show.
 
It will be interesting to see who would Salman Khan praise and would he lash on for their behaviour for the week.

Seems like the upcoming episode of  "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" will be an  entertaining one.

