Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Karan Patel approached to be part of the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss is in the making. The show is in the pre-production stage, and the makers have already approached celebrities for the same. The recent name to join the list is Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

The makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same and the latest name to join in is Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel.

As per sources, the actor has been approached for the show and talks are on between him and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Every year, the actor's name pops up as a probable contestant but it turns out to be rumour, but he has graced the show multiple times and boosted the confidence of the contestants.

Well, seems like the fans want him to be part of the show and that’s why his name keeps popping up and they think he would be a perfect choice for the game show.

Do you want to see Karan on the show as a contestant?

Let us know in the comments below.

