Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Karan Patel has been approached to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

The makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same and the latest name to join in is Yeh Hai Mohabaatein actor Karan Patel.

As per sources, the actor has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

Every year, the actor's name pops up for the reality show but either it turns to be rumoured news or the actor denies it, but he has come multiple times on the show and boosted the confidence of the contestants.

Well, seems like the fans want him to be part of the show and that’s why his name keeps popping up and they think he would be a perfect choice for the game show.

