Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh is the third confirmed contestant of the show

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh has become the third confirmed contestant on the show.

Also Read -Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

The actor was offered the show and the talks were going on between him and the makers of the show and seems like things have been sorted between the makers and the actor and he would be coming on board soon.

Earlier, we had reported that Munawar Faruqui and Farmani Naaz were the confirmed contestant in the show.

Faisal is winning the hearts of the audience in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, where he is acing all the stunts and he has the potential to reach the finale of the show.

Well, the fans are super excited to see Faisal Shaikh in Bigg Boss as they feel that he is the perfect choice for the show.

Are you excited to see Faisal as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?