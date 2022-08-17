Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Chetna Pande has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actress and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans have watched the actress on the reality show Ace of Space Season 1 which was a similar show to Bigg Boss and hence they feel that she could be a good contestant for the show.

The actress recently was seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khaildi and she aced all the stunts but was eliminated last week as she aborted the elimination stunt.

