Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Erika Packard to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?)

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Erika Packard has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress.

On Khatron Ke Khiladi the actress was eliminated in the first week itself as she didn’t perform the stunts well.

If things would work well then she would get another chance to prove herself on this new reality show.

Do you want to see Erika in Bigg Boss 16?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar

(ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?)