Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Kanika Mann has been approached for the show and talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show. If things work out then this would be her second reality show.

There is news doing the rounds that Kanika is the confirmed contestant on the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, the actress is doing very well on the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi and is acing the stunts and now the fans are excited to see her on Bigg Boss as they feel she is one of the apt contestants for the show.

