Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Poonam Pandey has been approached for the upcoming season and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But if things work out then this would be a second reality show post Lock Upp, in the previous season also her name has popped up but things didn’t work out then.

Poonam was going to be finalised for Bigg Boss OTT but since the show has been scarped and it will air next year, the makers are planning to get her on Bigg Boss 16.

Well, the audience has seen her game on Lock Upp and she really played the game well and reached the finale of the show.

Even Ekta Kapoor who was the producer of the show had said that she liked Poonam’s game and she thinks she could make it to the finale.

Seems, like Poonam is apt for the show and she would be an interesting contestant to look out for.

