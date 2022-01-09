Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp contestant Poonam Pandey is the fourth confirmed contestant of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Earlier we had reported that Farmani Naaz, Munawar Faruqui and Tina Dutta are the confirmed contestant on the show.

As per sources, Poonam Pandey becomes the fourth confirmed contestant of the show.

The actress was offered the show and things went well between the makers and the actress and she is finally come on board.

Poonam is apt for the show as the audience has seen her game in Lock Upp Season 1 where she was the finalist of the show.

The show will be going on air from the 2nd of October 2022 and the promo of the show will be out during the second week of September.

This time the theme of the game would be “ Aqua”

