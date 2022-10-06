Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Lock Upp second runner up Anjali Arora to participate in the show ?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good in the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

From Tejassi to Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were the few celebrities names that have been approached for the show.

Tellyhchkkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(ALSO READ - Interesting! Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora spotted at the airport with THIS special person)

As per sources, Lock upp Season 1 second runner up Anjali Arora has been approached the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, we have seen Anjali’s game in Lock Upp and she seems to be apt for the show and she would really play the game well.

What do you think is she the good choice for the reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ – Shocking! Munawar Faruqui refuses to work with Anjali Arora; the reason will stun you)