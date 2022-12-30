Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Makers to telecast three hours episodes; the contestants to impress guest Dharmendra

MUMBAI: The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is finally here. Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will share his insights on how the contestants have performed; some will get praised, while some will be scolded for their performance.

As we had reported earlier, he will be lashing out at Archana for her behaviour during the week, and will also scold Shalin for destroying the house property.

He also took the case of Nimrit for being sad that Abdu was not speaking to her. He told her that she is becoming the next Sumbul of the house.

We had also earlier reported that Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek, and Rajiv Adatia will be coming on the show for the new year celebration.

As per sources, the makers of the show will be telecasting a three-hour long episode to celebrate new year’s eve, where the contestants will be given a special task to impress Dharmendra as he will be entering the house for the first time.

While the contestants will be busy doing the task, the legendary actor will be the one to finally take the decision and call out the winner of the task, and they will also be getting some special gifts.

Salman Khan, Krusha Abhishek, and Dharmendra will be dancing to his famous song ‘Main Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana’.

Also, Krushna will bow down in front of Dharmendra. This is the first time that he has done something like this.

Salman Khan will show him his old photos, and the mega superstar will revisit his old struggling days.

It seems like the upcoming new year celebration episode will be an entertaining one and will leave everyone in splits.

