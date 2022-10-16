Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "MC Stan and Gori have a great bond inside the house and they have always stood by each other in their good and bad time"– Sunny Chaudhary, Gori Nagori’s friend

MUMBAI :Gori Nagori is a popular Rajasthani dancer & stage performer. She become popular with the Rajasthani song “Le Photo Le“.

The dancer had a massive fan following and the fans shower a lot of love and support of her.

These days she is grabbing the headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16 where she is playing the game well and as emerged as one of the strong contestants of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actresses friend Sunny and asked him about her fights and what he thinks about her game play.

What do you have to say about the fight that Gori had with Sumbul and Sreejita?

I and Gori have been friends for a very long time and we have worked together also. Whatever wrong had happened, Gori’s reaction was a reaction to what had happened for which she got nominated and that was the funniest part, as Shalin made such a huge mistake, was forgiven by the contestants and that is a wrong thing as he wasn’t nominated.

How do you like the game of Gori?

I am loving her game! Yes, at the beginning she was confused and didn’t know how to play the game but I feel after the fight, she has gained confidence and she feels like she can talk to everyone so ‘YES' she is doing well.



Do you feel everyone misunderstands her in the house?

Fight is bound to happen in the BB house but there is no doubt that groups have been made and people who do wrong should be removed. If you see the bond between MC Stan and Gori, it’s so true and pure as both have stood by each other in bad and good times.



Well, there is no doubt that Gori is playing the game well and is emerging as one of the strong contestants of the show.

