Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mc Stan and Tina Dutta get into a heated argument the actress says “ I didn’t make friends with you because of your fan following if I lie my kids would die”

MUMBAI : Mc Stan and Tina Dutta were close friends on the show and they did share a great bond of friendship and understanding.

We have often seen how Tina has been vocal about how she feels about Mc Stan and she really takes him as a close friend.

We did see during her birthday celebration how she broke down as Mc Stan didn’t come and ask how she was feeling though everyone knew that she was down, also when she hurt her foot it was MC who showed concern for her and also got into a heated argument with Shalin over it.



We also saw when Tina was eliminated from the show she hugged Stan and said that he was her only close friend and she really takes him as a good friend.

In the upcoming episode, since MC Stan would be the captain of the house he would nominate Tina Dutta which would hurt her and Shalin would fight with him for nominating the actress even after she takes him as a close friend.

Tina would question Stan about why he nominated her to which the rapper would say that he nominated her because he thinks that she is fake.

Stan makes it clear to Tina and says that she did friends with him only for his fan following and nothing else as he doesn’t feel that her friendship is true.



Which the actress gets emotional and will burst out crying saying “ I never did friendship with you because of your fan following and I swear on my mother and my kids would die if that’s the case”



Well, seems like there is a crack in the friendship between Mc Stan and Tina Dutta, and seems like the friendship and the misunderstanding wouldn’t mend up.



