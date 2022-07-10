Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan gets the highest votes whereas Sajid Khan gets the least votes for elimination

The first-weekend vaar will be telecasted today and  there wouldn’t be any elimination  that would happen but he did reveal who got the highest and lowest votes

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:39
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan gets the highest votes whereas Sajid Khan gets the least votes for elimination

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given thumbs up to the show already the contestants are given in a lot of content to the show.


Finally, the first-weekend ka vaar episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give the housemates a dose of how they performed during the week where some will get praise the others would be picked on.


The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience get to see insight into what Salman Khan thinks.


Now during the weekend ka vaar episode, the one very important procedure of the show is the elimination part, where one contestant is in the danger zone and would say goodbye to the show.


Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.


Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig,  Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam are the nominated contestants for this week.


ALSO READ :   OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh questions Sumbul Touqeer over friendship with Shalin Bhanot, calls them wannabe 'SidNaaz'?


Salman Khan will announce that they wouldn’t be any elimination this week and he announced who got the least vote and the highest vote for this week.

 
MC Stan who was one of the nominated contestants got the highest votes and Sajid Khan got the least votes.

 
There is no doubt that MC Stan has a massive fan following whereas the backlash received by the fans on social media for Sajid Khan resulted in low votes for him.
 

But then Salman Khan announced that they won’t be any elimination this week and thus Sajid Khan was saved.


For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him

 

 

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 17:39

