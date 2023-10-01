Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from

MC Stan is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the family members of the contestants, who will be staying in the house for a week. TellyChakkar got in touch with MC Stan’s mother and asked her about whom MC Stan should stay away from, and what she thinks about the backlash that MC has received on social media.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 03:30
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from

MUMBAI: MC Stan is one of the most famous and loved contestants on Bigg Boss, and his game is loved by the audience.

He is one of the most loved rappers who has a massive fan following. Fans bestow a lot of love and support on him.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his fights with Archana, and for which Salman Khan reprimanded him as he abused and brought her family members in between.

Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the family members of the contestants, who will be living in the house for a day.

ALSO READ : 'BB 16': MC Stan creates a stir with 'shemdi', and his luxury labels

TellyChakkar got in touch with MC Stan’s mother and asked her about whom MC Stan should stay away from, and what she thinks about the backlash that MC has received on social media.

Who do you think MC Stan should stay away from?

Everyone is playing the game, because in the end, everyone wants to win the show. Sometimes I feel that because Shalin and Tina keep changing, and although they are not bad at heart, but still for the game they can change.

On social media, MC Stan is getting a lot of flak for the way he speaks. What do you have to say about it?

He doesn’t get angry that often. In fact, I haven’t seen him this way, but he reacts this way because he is staying with such people which makes him angry. In the beginning, Priyanka used to target him, and now Archana is doing the same, but now everything is good. Anyone who gets angry doesn’t think and speak, and the same thing is happening with MC.

Once MC Stan said that he doesn’t involve himself in any women's matters. What could be the reason for it?

There is nothing like that. He lives with me and his sisters, and he speaks to all of us with respect. It’s just that he is provoked during a heated argument and hence such language comes out of him. Yes, when he gets angry, he doesn’t think of anything else. Everyone has the right to speak and not be judged, especially when they are angry.

Well, there is no doubt that MC is a very strong contestant and has a massive fan following.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : 'BB 16': MC Stan creates a stir with 'shemdi', and his luxury labels

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 03:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.He has been a part of the...
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting industry. Over...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from
MUMBAI: MC Stan is one of the most famous and loved contestants on Bigg Boss, and his game is loved by the audience.He...
Gulshan Devaiah reveals playing the role of a monster in Ghost Stories was difficult for him; says, "I was just like, 'why am I doing this?'" - Exclusive 
MUMBAI: Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He is known for his amazing...
Recent Stories
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ayesha Singh fans sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
Exclusive! “Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” Chinmayee Salvi on
Exclusive! “Sharing a screen with actors like Bharati Ji and Sumeet Sir is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” Chinmayee Salvi on who is her favourite person on set
Exclusive! Sudha Chandran on Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa, “A man has entered the hearts and is ruling the hearts of
Exclusive! Sudha Chandran on Gaurav Khanna’s performance in Anupamaa, “The man is ruling the hearts of middle-aged women”
Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye opens up on her bonding with Chirag, deets inside
Indian Idol fame Kavya Limaye opens up on her bonding with Chirag, deets inside
This is what Meet’s Meet aka Ashi Singh does on set in between shots, check out
This is what Meet’s Meet aka Ashi Singh does on set in between shots, check out