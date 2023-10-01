Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from

MUMBAI: MC Stan is one of the most famous and loved contestants on Bigg Boss, and his game is loved by the audience.

He is one of the most loved rappers who has a massive fan following. Fans bestow a lot of love and support on him.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his fights with Archana, and for which Salman Khan reprimanded him as he abused and brought her family members in between.

Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the family members of the contestants, who will be living in the house for a day.

TellyChakkar got in touch with MC Stan’s mother and asked her about whom MC Stan should stay away from, and what she thinks about the backlash that MC has received on social media.

Who do you think MC Stan should stay away from?

Everyone is playing the game, because in the end, everyone wants to win the show. Sometimes I feel that because Shalin and Tina keep changing, and although they are not bad at heart, but still for the game they can change.

On social media, MC Stan is getting a lot of flak for the way he speaks. What do you have to say about it?

He doesn’t get angry that often. In fact, I haven’t seen him this way, but he reacts this way because he is staying with such people which makes him angry. In the beginning, Priyanka used to target him, and now Archana is doing the same, but now everything is good. Anyone who gets angry doesn’t think and speak, and the same thing is happening with MC.

Once MC Stan said that he doesn’t involve himself in any women's matters. What could be the reason for it?

There is nothing like that. He lives with me and his sisters, and he speaks to all of us with respect. It’s just that he is provoked during a heated argument and hence such language comes out of him. Yes, when he gets angry, he doesn’t think of anything else. Everyone has the right to speak and not be judged, especially when they are angry.

Well, there is no doubt that MC is a very strong contestant and has a massive fan following.

