Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mid – Eviction to take place before the finale of the show only five contestants will be finalists of the show

This time the finale of the show will have five finalists as there would be a mid–eviction next week as the finale of the show will take place in one week and the contestants are giving their best to make that place.
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The finale of the show is just one week away and the contestants on the show are giving their hundred percent in the show.

We had earlier reported that during the finale of the show, six finalists will be seen during the finale of the show.

But now as per sources, one mid–eviction will take place next week and one contestant will tell goodbye to the show just a few days before the finale of the show.

So as per the news, one contestant will get eliminated today out of the nominated contestants Sumbul, Shiv, and Mc Stan.

The next week one contestant will get eliminated mid–week just days before the finale of the show.

In that case during the finale, there would be five finalists of the show and among them, one would be declared the winner of the show.

Well, for this “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode Karan Johar will be hosting the show and he would be taking the case of Priyanka and Archana and will be praising the “Mandalis”

He would blame Archana for the way she played the task and injured Shiv and wasted food which wasn’t a good move.

He would also praise the “Mandali” group for playing the task in a dignified manner and would ask Shiv who is the reason for the “Mandali” to break and he would answer Sumbul for it.  

It will be interesting to see who would make it to the finale of the show and who would get eliminated.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

