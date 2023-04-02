Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mid-week eviction to take place before the finale of the show; only five contestants will be the finalists

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The finale of the show is just one week away, and the contestants on the show are giving their hundred percent in the show.

We had earlier reported that during the finale of the show, six finalists will be seen during the finale of the show.

But now as per sources, one mid-week eviction will take place next week, and one contestant will say goodbye to the show just a few days before the finale of the show.

So as per the news, one contestant will be eliminated today from the nominated contestants - Sumbul, Shiv, and MC Stan.

Next week, one contestant will be eliminated mid-week, just days before the finale of the show.

So during the finale, there will be five finalists of the show, one among them would be declared the winner of the show.

Well, for today’s ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Karan Johar will be hosting the show and he will be taking the case of Priyanka and Archana and will be praising the ‘Mandalis’.

He will blame Archana for the way she played the task and injured Shiv and wasted food which wasn’t a good move.

He will also praise the ‘Mandali’ group for playing the task in a dignified manner and will ask Shiv who is the reason for the ‘Mandali’ to break, and he will say that Sumbul is the reason.

It will be interesting to see who will make it to the finale of the show and who will get eliminated.

