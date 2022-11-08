Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Mohit Malik to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Mohit Malik has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

If things work out then Mohit will come on board and this would be his third reality show post-Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The makers and the fans feel that he would be a good contestant on the show since they have seen that avatar in Khatron Ke Khiladi and feel that he would be a perfect choice.

These days Mohit is entertaining the audience on Khatron Ke Khiladi where he is acing the stunts and is facing his fears he is one of the strongest contestants on the show and has the potential to reach the finale.

