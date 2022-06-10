Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "My emotions are my strength and weakness and I would try not to cross my limits in the show" - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following where the fans bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

(ALSO READ : WOW! Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet THIS special person ahead of their entry into Bigg Boss 16

The actress has entered the Bigg Boss house and she is one of the participants on the show and the fans are excited to see her on the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she is excited about her journey and what would be her weakness and strength in the show.

Are you excited to begin this new journey on your first reality show?

I am very excited to begin this new journey as it’s a completely different platform for me. I want to explore this journey and find new things about myself and learn more.

You choose to do Bigg Boss at the peak of your career and they say that actors take up BB because they don’t have work but somewhere this myth has been broken:

Yes, I was in double thought to do the show because I had just finished a fiction show and I didn’t get time to prepare myself for this reality show especially mentally. But then this is something I always wanted to do so I said ‘YES', as you cannot say no to something you badly wanted to do.

What will be your strengths and weakness in the house?

My emotions will be my biggest strength and weakness as I am a very emotional person.

What are your limits on the show and how would you draw a line for it?

One can only fake it for a month after that your real side would come out and I don’t think I would do something to cross my limits as I do have some principles but yes this house is unpredictable so let’s see until when I wouldn’t cross the limits.

The fans are excited to see her new avatar on the show and she has been trending on social media since the show began.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season



