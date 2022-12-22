Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “My first challenge in the Bigg Boss house was that I had to wear a bra and roam in the house; though it was funny it was tough for me to walk around with it” - Nishant Singh Malkani

MUMBAI: Nishant Singh Malkani is a known television star who rose to fame with his performance in the serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. He began his career with the most acclaimed serial Miley Jab Hum Tum.

He became a household name with his serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and today, he has a massive fan following.

Nishant was also a part of the reality show Bigg Boss Season 14, where he came across a strong player but was eliminated a bit early.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him who his favourite contestant in the show was, and what his memories were from this season.

Who is your favourite in this season?

Abdu is my all-time favourite contestant as he is a treat to watch on the show. He has limitless emotions, and I guess he should win the trophy if he comes back to the house because he is such a positive person in the game.

If not Abdu, who would you support in the game?

To be honest, no one because I am not following the show religiously. I don’t want to miss a name who might be deserving just because I am not watching the show.

Since you have lived in the house, what is your take on the love stories shown on the show?

If the love stays in the house, then good for them, because I don’t know if the relationship is truly good for them. The audience will know; if not then it's a good way to stay in the game as you might be gaining more attention.

What is one memory that you have from your season?

I remember my first day when Bigg Boss had given me a challenge where I had to wear a bra and walk in the house; obviously on my shirt. That visual was very entertaining and I had lots of fun while doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that Nishant was a strong player of the show, but he was evicted not on the basis of audience votes, but the housemates’ votes had kicked him out, or else he would have gone a long way on the show.

