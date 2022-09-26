Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti becomes the highest paid contestant of this season

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. She is a popular actress and is known for her acting chops, good looks, and stylish avatars.



The actress is most prominently known for her roles in TV serials like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. Surbhi began her acting career with her performances in regional theatre and films in 2010.



Surbhi rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya. The makers were back, this time on OTT, with Qubool Hai 2.0. It was streamed on ZEE5 and is doing exceptionally well.



Now as we had reported earlier that Surbhi Jyoti is one of the confirmed contestants in the show and this would be her first reality show.



ALSO READ: If not an actor, Naagin 3 star Surbhi Jyoti would have been THIS



Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.



As per sources, the actress is the highest paid actor of this season and the actress has a massive fan following the fans are excited to see her in this new avatar.



This year the season is going to follow the international format and there aren’t going to be any rules as Bigg Boss himself would be playing the game.



Salman Khan is all set to take the seat of the host once again and this time he too will be going inside the house and will be having a special session with the contestants.



The show is all set to go on air on the 1st of October 2022.



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ: A SNEAK PEAK inside Surbhi Jyoti’s RESIDENCE!



