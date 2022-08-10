Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens choose Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan as their top three finalists of the show

The fans have chosen their top three contestants from the show, and they feel that either Priyanka or Shiv, one of them deserves to win the show. Whereas, the rest of the contestants have gotten mixed votes for the third position.
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to make way for themselves in the finale of the show.

Last week, we saw how Shalin and Tina created a ruckus in the house and became the topic of discussion both inside and outside of the house. We also saw that during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode how Salman Khan lashed out at them and told them to stop this nonsense.

We also see that during last week and even this week, the ticket to the finale has been introduced, and whoever wins will directly reach the finale of the show. The contestants are giving their best to make it to the finale of the show.

Currently, all the contestants in the house are very strong and are giving some or the other content to the show.

It’s going to be very difficult for the fans to choose who will be the finalists and winner of the show.

TellyChakkar has exclusively conducted a poll between the top eight contestants and asked the fans to pick their top three contestants.

The fans have picked MC Stan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Shiv Thakare as their top three contestants and would prefer to see either one of them as the winner of the show.

The voting has been very close for the top two spots: between Priyanka and Shiv. Whereas for the third position, the votes keep going up and down, mainly between MC Stan and Sumbul.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka and Shiv are the strongest contestants of the show and there is no doubt that they will become the top two contestants of the show.

The finale of the show will take place after three weeks and finally, this season will get its winner.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

