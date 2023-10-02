Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens declare Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of this season; she wins by a huge margin

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss was one of the most successful seasons of the show as the show has great TRPs and was among the top 10 shows when it came to TRP ratings.

It’s considered as one of the most successful seasons of all time, and one of the reasons has been that the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

The five contestants who have made it to the finale of the show are Shalin, Priyanka, Archana, Shiv, and MC Stan, and one of them will be lifting the trophy.

Salman Khan would be back as the host of the show during the finale of the show.

All the contestants are exceptionally strong in the game and it would be difficult for the audience to choose who would be the winner of the show.

Tellychakkar exclusively conducted a poll where the netizens did give in their vote on who they would like to see as the winner of the show.

The netizens voted for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the winner of the show and the actress won the show with a margin of 82% leaving the rest of the contestants behind.

There is no doubt that Priyanka was one of the strongest contestants in the game and since day one she had made a make on the show.

She was the only contestant who faced the anger of Salman Khan every “ Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” but in spite of that, she fought all alone and came this far in the game.

Even after the eviction of Ankit Gupta, Priyanka didn’t become weak and she played the game with all her heart and dedication.

The actress will also be working with Salman Khan once she comes out of the house as the actor has already told her that once she comes out to meet him.

Well, the voting lines are still on and the fans are going all out to vote for their favorite contestant.

