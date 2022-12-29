Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Netizens extend support to Vikkas Manaktala in his fight with Archana who told him that “ He would never become a father after he had confided in her and shared how his wife had a miscarriage”

MUMBAI :Archana Gautam is one of the contestants in this season that is making all the contestant's life in the show hell.

In almost every episode she would have a fight with every contestant and would say the worst things to them that wouldn’t be able for them to take and hence a huge fight erupts then in the house.



Often her fights go to another level and then during the weekend ka vaar episode Salman would come and slam the actress.



In yesterday’s episode, one did see how a huge fight took place between Archana and Vikas. The actor had refused to wash the cooking utensils of Archana and post that a fight happened between the two.



Vikkas commented on Archana's profession and the latter also called him a junior and mimicry artist.

Archana then asked Vikkas to not bark like a dog and the latter stated ‘Go and call your father a dog who gave birth to you”



This got Archana furious and she started yelling and taunted him that this is the reason why he can never become a father and as usal she crossed her limit.



During the fight the two said several things about each other where the actor said that Archana’s face is so bad that her party people will throw her out soon on the other hand, Archana didn’t stop when she went on to say that this is the reason why he wouldn’t become a father.

The fight also comes close to getting physical and that’s when Shiv would come and stop them. Later on Vikas was seen telling other housemates how in the morning he has shared his sadness, where he mentioned how his parents were happy that his wife and he were having a baby and then she had a miscarriage and this was the information she used during the fight.

Tellychakkar exclusively conducted her poll where we asked the audience who they had supported in the fight between Vikas and Archana and they chose Vikas over the actress.

Vikas won by 75% votes, whereas Archana gained only 25% votes and the results are clear.

Well, there is no doubt the audience wouldn’t support Archana for the things she says and hence Vikas won over here.



It will be interesting to see how would Salman Khan react to this incident and would he take the case of Archana or no that is something the audience would have to watch for tomorrow during “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.



