Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Nimrit Allhuwalia chooses these six contestants to not have dinner with Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI :The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode has begun and the host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed and will give them a good and bad dose.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.



We saw how Priyanka and Nimrit had differences with each other, to Archana created issues from Stan and Shiv’s major showdown a lot happened during the first week of the show.

Salman Khan will be entering the house today and will be interacting with the contestants and will be giving them live feedback he would be gifting Abdu Rozik hid dumb wells that he had asked from Bigg Boss and praises him and tells him that he is “ Hindustan Ka Jaan” now and he has won the hearts of people.



The contestants will be getting a chance to have dinner with Salman Khan and Nimrit who is the captain of the house will be getting a special power to choose six contestants who wouldn’t be part of the dinner.



The actress uses her power and chooses Priyanka, Ankit, Sreejita, Manya, Gori and Archana to not be part of the dinner with Salman Khan.



Nimrit does have problems with Priyanka, Ankit, Manya, Archana and Sreejita as they did have a tiff with her during the captaincy task whereas Gori isn’t doing anything much in the house.



The rest of the contestants would enjoy a good meal with Salman Khan and would discuss with him how to go about the game.



It will be interesting to see how would the contestants behave post this with Nimrit as they lost the opportunity to have dinner with the host Salman Khan.



What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?



Do let us know in the comments below.



