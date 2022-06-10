Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot to battle for the captaincy task

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up.

In the first week, the game began, and the contestants were fighting with each other and having disagreements.

We saw how there is a problem between Priyanka, Nimrat, and Archana we also saw the fight between Manya Singh and Tina Dutta, in yesterday’s episode we did see how the house was divided into two parts as MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were pitted against each other.

We have seen how Nimrit is the captain of the house and she is doing a fantastic job and has handled all the situations very well and the audience feels she has been one of the best captains in Bigg Boss house.

One week is getting over and Nimrit’s captaincy will be coming to an end and now the fight will take place between two contestants for the new captain of the house.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Manya Singh questions Sumbul Touqeer over friendship with Shalin Bhanot, calls them wannabe 'SidNaaz'?)

The two candidates who will fight for the captaincy task are Nimrit and Shalin. They would compete against each other and whoever wins the task would become the new captain of the house and would get to sleep in the luxurious room.

Well, now it will be interesting to see who would win the task and become the new captain of the house.

Who do you think would become the new captain of the house?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him )