Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone

MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are seeing a different side to her.

She is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the front.

She has become the first finalist of the show and the fans love her game and see her as the potential winner.

Nimrit has created history in the Bigg Boss house as she is the only contestant in the entire season of Bigg Boss, to become the captain of the house seven times.

That’s a huge achievement as no other contestant has become captain so many times on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit has good leadership qualities and she handles things pretty well.

In the initial days, we saw how she had become the captain of the house back-to-back and handled everything so well.

Even the housemates had told them that she is a very good captain of the house and hence they had voted for her back-to-back.

Though Nimrit had to face very tough circumstances and challenges in the house and despite that, she has made it to the show's finale and her fans are super excited to see her as the show's finalist.

