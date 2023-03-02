Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has many big-budget Bollywood movies in her pipeline post her journey in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.



The actress has a massive fan following, and once the show went off-air, the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now, the actress is a part of the Bigg Boss house and fans are seeing a different side to her.



She is considered one of the strongest contestants on the show and the fans and audiences love her game in the front.



Nimrit has become the first finalist of the show and the fans love her game and see her as the potential winner.



There is some good news for all you Nimirt fans as per sources, the actress has been offered a lot Big budget Bollywood movies are been offered to her and are in pipeline.



She is also been offered many television projects and many music videos, but the actress team is waiting for her to come out of the Bigg Boss house and then decide what she wants to do and which projects she needs to sign.



Already, in the Bigg Boss house, we did see how she signed the movie “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” when she was locked in the house and ace producer Ekta Kapoor had gone inside the house and auditioned for the contestant and chose Nimrit as her heroine for the show.

This will be the first time that actress will be working with Ekta Kapoor.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit is a very strong player in the game and the audience are seeing her as the winner of the show.



For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



