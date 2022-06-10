Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia wins the captaincy task and regains her post as a captain

During the live feed one can see how Nimrit won the captaincy task and as regained her position as the captain of the house after she fought for the captaincy task against Shalin.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/06/2022 - 13:29
MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has started and the audience has given the show thumbs up.

In the first week, the game began, and the contestants were fighting with each other and having disagreements.

We saw how there is a problem between Priyanka, Nimrat, and Archana we also saw the fight between Manya Singh and Tina Dutta, in yesterday’s episode we did see how the house was divided into two parts as MC Stan and Abdu Rozik were pitted against each other.

In the first episode, we did see how Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was the first contestant to enter the show and thus Bigg Boss made her the captain of the house.

Since then she has been doing a captaincy task very well and even the audience feels that she has been doing the captaincy task very well.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has to SAY this on completing 600 Episodes of Choti Sarrdaarni )

As we had reported earlier that a new captaincy task will be happening between Shalin and Nimrit and finally the actress has won the task and she has regained her position as the captain of the house.

In the upcoming week, Nimrit is safe from eliminations for the second time and seems like she does know how to play the game.

Well, there is no doubt that Nimirt has been playing the game and she is seen as one of the strongest contestants on the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Really! Netizens feel Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has the winning attitude, compare her to Rubina Dilaik

