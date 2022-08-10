Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! No eliminations to take place this weekend?

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Shalin and Tina, and how during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode, Salman Khan slammed them for their behavior and told them to stop being fake.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants will have to take her out of that position.

In yesterday’s episode Priyanka and Shiv had a massive fight regarding Nimirt’s captainship and the fight went on to another level

Currently, the entire housemates are against Priyanka and she is standing all alone in the game and is fighting all odds.

In the upcoming episode, finally, the nomination task will take place in Bigg Boss where a few housemates will get nominated, and one of them will leave the show just three weeks before the finale week.

In the new promo, one can see how Nimrit and Sumbul will once again target Priyanka for the nominations, but the actress fights back.

On the other hand, Shalin and Tina were once again at loggerheads during the nominations task. Shalin nominated Tina and told her that she is the most cunning and manipulative person in the Bigg Boss house and that he hates her

As per sources, it seems that this weekend there wouldn’t be any elimination and all the contestants would be safe.

All four nominated contestants are very strong and eliminating one of them would be difficult.

Well, it will be interesting to see with Farah Khan taking the seat of hosting who would be lashed out at.

