Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! No eviction is to take place this week all contestants are safe

MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given a thumbs up to the show already the contestants are given in a lot of content to the show.

Finally, the first-weekend ka vaar episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give the housemates a dose of how they performed during the week where some will get praise the others would be picked on.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience get to see insight into what Salman Khan thinks.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode, the one very important procedure of the show is the elimination part, where one contestant is in the danger zone and would say goodbye to the show.

As per sources, this week they wouldn’t be any elimination as it’s the first week and all the contestants are safe from elimination.

In fact, we had reported how Gori, Archana and Sajid were the bottom three contestants and one of the they would have said goodbye to the show.

But during the episode, Salman Khan would announce and give the good news to the contestants that no one would be eliminated and everyone is safe from nominations.

Well, the contestants would get another week to prove themselves and take place in the audience’s heart.

