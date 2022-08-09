Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nusrat Jahan Ruhi to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ - REALLY! Noted Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan is rumored to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16

As per sources, Bengali Actress Nusrat Jahan Ruhi has been offered the show, and talks are on between the actress and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

If everything works into place then this would be the first reality show that Nusrat will be part and the fans are excited to see her on the show.

The show is slated to begin on the 2nd of October 2022 and Salman Khan has already shot for the promo which would be out anytime soon.

This season the makers will be following many concepts of the international format and also Salman would have special segments with the contestants of the show.

Well, this year the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to see who are the contestants of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - REALLY! Noted Bengali actress and MP Nusrat Jahan is rumored to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16