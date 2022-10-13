Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show; will be seen promoting their upcoming movie 'Code Name : Tiranga'

MUMBAI: The second week of the show has been amazing with so much happening in the Bigg Boss house.

Finally, tomorrow will be the shukrawar ka vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight into what he thinks about the contestants and how they have performed.

While some would get praises some would get a piece of his mind for bad behaviour.

As we have seen usually, on shukrawar ka vaar episodes, some special guests grace the show and interact with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show. Some even enter the house and have segments with the contestants.

As per sources, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga. The weekend episodes are usually special when it comes to Bigg Boss and we are sure that the stars will only make it brighter this weekend too.

They would be interacting with the contestants and might even go inside the house where they have some games with them.

They will also have some funny segments with Salman Khan who will be making do some tasks.

This is the first time the actors will be gracing this season and then we are sure the fans would be excited to see them.

