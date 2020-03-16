Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Post Khatron Ke Khiladi Srti Jha to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?

The new season of Bigg Boss is under construction, the makers are in the pre-production stage and the makers have already approached celebrities for the same the recent name to join the list is Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha.

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Post Khatron Ke Khiladi Srti Jha to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Srti Jha has been offered the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

If things work out then post Khatron Ke Khiladi this would be her second reality show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show next week and the show is all set to go on air from the first week of October.

The fans are excited about the new season, and it would be interesting to see who would be the contestants this year.

