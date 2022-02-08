Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Prachi Desai and Deepika Singh to be part of the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has already started.

As per sources, Prachi Desai and Deepika Singh have been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actors and the makers of the show.

In the earlier seasons, Prachi and Deepika were offered the show, but things didn’t work out, and the two couldn’t be part of the show.

But if things work out then this would be Prachi’s second reality show after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season two whereas it would be Deepika's first reality show.

Well, the show is all set to begin in the first week of October and Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show by the second week of September.

Would like to see Prachi and Deepika on the show?

Do let us know in the comments blow.

