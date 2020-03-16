Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Prachi Vora to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

The makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the same and the latest name to join in is Prachi Vora.

As per sources, the singer has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, if things work out well then this would be Prachi’s first reality show and the fans are excited to see her on the show.

The new season is all set to go on air from the 1st week of October and Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show by next week.

