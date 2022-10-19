Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia patch up as they mend their differences; it’s a start of a new friendship

MUMBAI: The show has entered the third week and there is a lot that has happened on the show: from Priyanka and Shiv fighting for the captaincy task, where the latter becomes the captain of the house. We also saw how the housemates nominated Sumbul and Manya as the contestants who contributed the least in the show, and hence they have been nominated for this week’s eliminations.

Since day one the audience have watched how Priyanka and Nimrit were at loggerheads and they used to keep fighting. We saw how they had opinions on each other and never got along and used to keep fighting.

But it seems like they have sorted their issues and patched things up, as during the live feed we saw how Priyanka and Nimrit were in the kitchen together and were talking and doing things together.

The fans are super happy to see this and to the two actresses together as they have cleared their differences.

But as we all know that situation in the Bigg Boss house is very dicey and the equations can change in no time.

But it seems like there is lot about to happen in the Bigg Boss house and the fans are going to love it

