Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary feels that Sajid Khan would be the confirm finalist of the show

Praiyanka is one of the confirmed contestant of the show. Sajid Khan being in favour is not supported by the audience. Turns out, the contestants feel the same. 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 14:03
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up. The contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

On day one itself, the contestant has already begun to fight in the house and create content. 

The one thing the audience is very upset about this season is the participation of Sajid Khan on the show as they feel he has so many cases on him, and in spite of that, Bigg Boss has invited him on the show for no reason.

They feel that a show of this calibre doesn’t need a contestant like Sajid Khan to give in TRPs as they have been many actors who would want to be a part of this show.

(ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!)

Not only the audience but also the contestants feel that Sajid Khan is not doing anything great on the show and they are confused about what he is doing there. 

Finally, the live stream began on the digital platform Voot, where Priyanka was seen talking about Sajid. She said that she doesn’t know what he is doing on the show and she is sure that he would be one of the finalists. She is sure of it. 

We also saw how Shalin Bhanot had nominated the director and said that he doesn’t know what the director is doing on the show. He has already achieved a lot in life and he doesn’t need this show.

Well, seems like no one is in the favour of Sajid Khan being in the show. He is one of the nominated contestants. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Shocking! Netizens slam Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan say “ The worst thing about the show was to see our favourite Shehnaaz supporting someone like Sajid who has #MeToo cases on him )

