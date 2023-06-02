Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla

Priyanka is one of the strongest and most loved contestants of the show and now she has hit a milestone in the game and has joined the league of Asim Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla. She is the only housemate in the game who played the game solely.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:00
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and lat

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

She has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans see her as one of the finalists of the show.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never plays the sympathy card; here's proof)

Currently, the entire house is against her and she is playing the game single handily and is fighting the game alone.

We also saw how Karan Johar told us during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode that Priyanka is the only housemate who has played the game single handily.

Since the finale is nearing Priynaka’s fans began the trend “Arising Winner Priyanka” on social media, and the trend in no time hit 1 million tweets and she has finally entered the league of Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Her #hashtag hit 1 million tweets within 2 hours and 48 minutes which is the fastest for any Bigg Boss contestant in the game's history.

This season Mc Stan’s #hashtag took 7 hr 16 minutes and Shiv’s #hastag took 7 hours 15 minutes to hit 1 million tweets on social media.

The other two contestants whose 1 million clocked in no time were Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Well, seem like the audience wants Priyanka to win the show and why not the actress has been playing the game since day one and has given so much content to the show and most importantly played the game without any support.

Post, entering the house the actress's fan following has shot to another level and  today she has become a household name.

We are just six days away from the finale of the show and it will be interesting to see who would lift the trophy this year.

Who do you think would become the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task)

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua determined to expose Ghazal
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan gives Aarav an idea to use against Ehsan
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
MUMBAI:Rajneesh Duggal is a popular actor, who is known for his work in the TV and film industry. Rajneesh has been a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat chooses Sai and Savi over Patralekha
MUMBAI:the Chavan family visits the temple for a special puja for Vinu. Shockingly, Sai also reaches there with Savi....
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
MUMBAI :Sumbul and Fahmaan are one of the most loved on-screen couples, and their chemistry in the show Imlie was loved...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious v
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani in Suryagarh, Priyanka-Nick in Umaid Bhawan Palace, and more stars who got married at luxurious venues

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short t
Exclusive! Rajneesh Dugaal talks about working with Kamya Panjabi, says “,I had heard that she’s egotistic or she’s very short tempered”! Read more!
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan untie the actress blames him for her eviction says “ You manifested it hence I got eliminated one week before the finale”
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Can’t say who will be there in top three as now it’s not about what the audience wants but it's about what they want, I would love to meet Archana outside as she is a sweetheart” - Soundarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is how the winning trophy looks for this season of Bigg Boss
Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so
Hera Mishra or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi has become the glue that keeps the Birlas together, here’s why we think so
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with an accident in Mumbai