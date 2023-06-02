Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits the biggest milestone this season; joins the league of Asiz Riaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is nearing its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure their position in the finale of the show.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

She has turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans see her as one of the finalists of the show.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary never plays the sympathy card; here's proof)

Currently, the entire house is against her and she is playing the game single handily and is fighting the game alone.

We also saw how Karan Johar told us during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode that Priyanka is the only housemate who has played the game single handily.

Since the finale is nearing Priynaka’s fans began the trend “Arising Winner Priyanka” on social media, and the trend in no time hit 1 million tweets and she has finally entered the league of Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Her #hashtag hit 1 million tweets within 2 hours and 48 minutes which is the fastest for any Bigg Boss contestant in the game's history.

This season Mc Stan’s #hashtag took 7 hr 16 minutes and Shiv’s #hastag took 7 hours 15 minutes to hit 1 million tweets on social media.

The other two contestants whose 1 million clocked in no time were Asim Riaz and Siddarth Shukla.

Well, seem like the audience wants Priyanka to win the show and why not the actress has been playing the game since day one and has given so much content to the show and most importantly played the game without any support.

Post, entering the house the actress's fan following has shot to another level and today she has become a household name.

We are just six days away from the finale of the show and it will be interesting to see who would lift the trophy this year.

Who do you think would become the winner of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task)