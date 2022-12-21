 Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wins the face of the season title

MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television, who rose to fame with her performance of Tejo in Udaariyaan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial since the show took a leap, and the fans missed her on television.

The actress has entered the Bigg Boss house and is one of the participants on the show.

She is seen as the potential winner of the show and is always pulled up by Salman Khan during the Weekend ka Vaar episode.

Her relationship with Ankit has become a topic inside and outside of the house and some people call it fake while some find it genuine.

As we all know that the makers of the show had started a competition for the face of the season title where the audience’s had to vote for the most glamorous actress.

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was declared the winner of the competition and she would be shooting with Shraddha Kapoor soon once she is out of the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka has a massive fan following and the audience loves to watch her on-screen and today she has become a household name.

