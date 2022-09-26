Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil to enter the Bigg Boss house for a special segment?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and many contestants have already been confirmed for the same. Now there is news doing the rounds that Rakhi Sawant and Adil will be joining the show for a special segment though there is no confirmation on the same.

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Rakhi Sawant and Adil might be entering the show for a special segment.

In various interviews, Rakhi Sawant has always given a hint that she would be going into the Bigg Boss house and her nikkah would be happening with the blessings of Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Owing to this, there have been speculations that Rakhi and Adil will enter the house but not as contestants but will have a special segment where they would get married and post that they would come out of the house, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi has been an important part of Bigg Boss and whenever she has come on the show, she has given content and increased the TRPS.

Do you want to see Rakhi and Adil in the show?

