Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant and Adil to participate in the show?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, Rakhi Sawant and Adil have been approached for the show and they might be participating in the show.

This is not the first time that Rakhi would be part of the show since Bigg Boss Season 14 the actress had been part of the show and she was one of the entertainment factors of the show.

This year also she might be part of the show where she would come in with her love Adil and she in many of her interviews have said that she would like to get married to Adil in the house and she knows that Bigg Boss and Salman Khan would do the arrangements.

Well, it will be interesting to see Rakhi and Adil in the show together?

