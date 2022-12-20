Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh to grace the "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode along side Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television.

The show is doing exceptionally well and is gaining good TRP ratings and one of the reasons is the content giving by the contestants.

It's among the top 10 shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

The "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of the show.

This the time when Salman Khan comes and gives an insight about how the game is going on and how the contestants are performing.

While some housemates would get praises on how they have performed the others will have to face the anger of the host.

Last, episode we did how he did pick up Sajid on for making fun of Abdu and told him to leave this matter away.

As per sources, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie "Ved" in which Salman Khan also has a extended special appearance role.

They would be coming and having fun sessions with the host Salman Khan and will be interacting with the contestants too.

Will they be entering the house is not yet cleared.

Riteish has always been vocal about watching the show and how exciting this season had been.

The upcoming "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar " episode is going to be an entertaining one.

